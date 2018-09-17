JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Bought by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. FSI Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $113.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $388.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.76 and a 52-week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.13.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

