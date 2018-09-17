Jones Energy (JONE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.06

Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several research analysts have commented on JONE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jones Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.72.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($5.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.40) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. Jones Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. analysts predict that Jones Energy Inc will post -21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonny Jones sold 214,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $81,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Brooks sold 285,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $108,494.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 311,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Energy by 249,244.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 775,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 775,150 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,845,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 151,840 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,430,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Energy Company Profile (NYSE:JONE)

Jones Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas.

