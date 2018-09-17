John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Position Raised by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 1.66% of John Bean Technologies worth $46,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $893,000. Avalon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,355,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBT. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $119.00 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $84.81 and a 1 year high of $122.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

