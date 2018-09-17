JET8 (J8T) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.75 Million

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. JET8 has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $122,451.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. In the last week, JET8 has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JET8 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00275905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00152833 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000216 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.51 or 0.06372714 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8 was first traded on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,736,795 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . JET8’s official website is jet8.io

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.