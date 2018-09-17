JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (JRONY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

JRONY stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.27. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Food Distribution, Specialised Retail, and Agro Business. It operates 2,823 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 182 stores in the drugstore sector under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 389 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

