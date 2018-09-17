JD.Com (JD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.33

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 1338954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on JD.Com from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday. Nomura cut their price target on JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JD.Com in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,711.00 and a beta of 1.39.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth $323,000. Torch Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth $277,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 58.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 46.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,719,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842,079 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.Com by 150.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.
About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
