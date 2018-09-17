JD.Com (JD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.33

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 1338954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on JD.Com from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday. Nomura cut their price target on JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JD.Com in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,711.00 and a beta of 1.39.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $122.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.78 billion. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. equities analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth $323,000. Torch Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth $277,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 58.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 46.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,719,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842,079 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.Com by 150.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

