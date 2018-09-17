Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $9.40 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,231 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $47.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 83.32% and a net margin of 35.95%. analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a $0.4669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

