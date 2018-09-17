Jane Street Group LLC Invests $26.01 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) Stock

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 330,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,194,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after buying an additional 26,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,729,000 after buying an additional 39,926 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $79.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

