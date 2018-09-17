Jane Street Group LLC Has $17.77 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $17,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $38.71 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

