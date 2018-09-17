Jane Street Group LLC Has $15.26 Million Position in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:DGAZ) by 1,141.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 675,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620,753 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN were worth $15,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,320,000.

NYSEARCA:DGAZ opened at $25.09 on Monday. VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $42.92.

