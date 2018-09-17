Jag Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pfizer to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

In other news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $18,185,092.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,693 shares in the company, valued at $42,803,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 761,230 shares of company stock worth $29,054,690 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $252.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

