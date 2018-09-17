Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.83.

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total value of $459,958.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,047,504.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Prim sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $996,184.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,474,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,418 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,868,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,952,000 after purchasing an additional 69,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,218,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,825,000 after purchasing an additional 57,827 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 866,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,987,000 after purchasing an additional 72,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 50,808 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.86. 594,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $163.51.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.57 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 10th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.