J M Smucker Co (SJM) Shares Bought by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 290.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,426,000 after acquiring an additional 716,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,968,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,150,000 after acquiring an additional 680,394 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,752,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 700,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,248,000 after acquiring an additional 327,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $111.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $96.13 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.83.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Jill R. Penrose sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $55,047.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,766.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $108,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,231.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,598 over the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

