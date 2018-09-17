ITUS Corp (ITUS) Director Acquires $19,900.00 in Stock

ITUS Corp (NASDAQ:ITUS) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 839,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,385.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ITUS stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.36. 2,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,278. ITUS Corp has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $6.43.

Get ITUS alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITUS stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITUS Corp (NASDAQ:ITUS) by 845.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.25% of ITUS worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

ITUS Corporation develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for ITUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.