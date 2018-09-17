iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Shares Bought by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $218.68 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $220.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

