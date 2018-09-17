iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.51% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $19,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,341,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,288,000 after buying an additional 660,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 385,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after buying an additional 66,140 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,394,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 119,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,674,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWT opened at $37.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.