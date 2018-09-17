iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ) Position Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 1,822.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,648 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.49% of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF worth $51,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSJ. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,718,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 77,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,912,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,707,000 after acquiring an additional 566,832 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,459,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,463,000 after acquiring an additional 62,683 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,095,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,740,000 after acquiring an additional 351,916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CSJ opened at $103.71 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

