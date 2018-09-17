Investors Sell Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP) on Strength (COP)

Investors sold shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on strength during trading on Monday. $64.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $108.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.66 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, ConocoPhillips had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. ConocoPhillips traded up $0.74 for the day and closed at $74.24

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Ryan Michael Lance sold 160,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $11,535,812.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don E. Jr. Wallette sold 59,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,271,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,587.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,378 shares of company stock worth $20,769,145. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,577,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $597,135,000 after buying an additional 363,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,890,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $549,320,000 after buying an additional 79,406 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,653,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $463,196,000 after buying an additional 179,404 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,686,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $395,894,000 after buying an additional 535,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,826,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $335,995,000 after buying an additional 776,284 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate and Other.

