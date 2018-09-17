Investors Sell Shares of Chevron (CVX) on Strength (CVX)

Traders sold shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) on strength during trading on Monday. $76.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $230.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $154.11 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Chevron had the 3rd highest net out-flow for the day. Chevron traded up $0.13 for the day and closed at $117.51

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.17.

The stock has a market cap of $221.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

