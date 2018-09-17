Investors Sell Deere & Company (DE) on Strength (DE)

Investors sold shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on strength during trading on Monday. $44.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $105.48 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $60.51 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Deere & Company had the 11th highest net out-flow for the day. Deere & Company traded up $1.28 for the day and closed at $149.04

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Deere & Company to a “$139.21” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.16). Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $153,780,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $138,797,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,857,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,928,897,000 after buying an additional 978,907 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $113,317,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 15,691.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 515,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 512,483 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

