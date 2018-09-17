Investors Buy Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on weakness during trading on Monday. $90.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $54.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $36.20 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Chipotle Mexican Grill had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded down ($3.24) for the day and closed at $488.32

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $506.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $512.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.65%. analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 823,357 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.29, for a total value of $401,213,632.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

