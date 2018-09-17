INVESCO VAN KAM/COM (VCV) and NeXt Innovation Corp common stock (GSVC) Financial Comparison

INVESCO VAN KAM/COM (NASDAQ: GSVC) and NeXt Innovation Corp common stock (NASDAQ:GSVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares INVESCO VAN KAM/COM and NeXt Innovation Corp common stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVESCO VAN KAM/COM N/A N/A N/A NeXt Innovation Corp common stock N/A -7.43% -3.93%

INVESCO VAN KAM/COM has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeXt Innovation Corp common stock has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

INVESCO VAN KAM/COM pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. NeXt Innovation Corp common stock does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for INVESCO VAN KAM/COM and NeXt Innovation Corp common stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVESCO VAN KAM/COM 0 0 0 0 N/A NeXt Innovation Corp common stock 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeXt Innovation Corp common stock has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.05%. Given NeXt Innovation Corp common stock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeXt Innovation Corp common stock is more favorable than INVESCO VAN KAM/COM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of INVESCO VAN KAM/COM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of INVESCO VAN KAM/COM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INVESCO VAN KAM/COM and NeXt Innovation Corp common stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVESCO VAN KAM/COM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeXt Innovation Corp common stock $850,000.00 168.02 $17.56 million ($0.95) -7.33

NeXt Innovation Corp common stock has higher revenue and earnings than INVESCO VAN KAM/COM.

Summary

NeXt Innovation Corp common stock beats INVESCO VAN KAM/COM on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

INVESCO VAN KAM/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust.

NeXt Innovation Corp common stock Company Profile

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

