Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 318.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 590,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,084 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco were worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.6% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 3.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Invesco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 71,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Invesco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 97,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Invesco by 89.2% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

IVZ stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.91 million. Invesco had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

