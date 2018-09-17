Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Bought by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 140.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.8% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.42% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $176,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 143.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 717.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 894.0% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $128,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 70,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $5,409,653.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,782 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $2,560,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 384,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,098,523.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,259 shares of company stock worth $21,554,161 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $77.83 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $64.91 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

