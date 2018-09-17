Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Position Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 11,080.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091,185 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.19% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $80,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 143.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 717.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 894.0% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $128,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. FIX initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.44.

ICE stock opened at $77.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $64.91 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $5,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 10,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $811,460.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,259 shares of company stock valued at $21,554,161. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

