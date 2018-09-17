Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NTLA opened at $31.05 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 3.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 284.56%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 6,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $208,402.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 75.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 519.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 633.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

