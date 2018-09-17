Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Position Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Integrated Device Technology worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Integrated Device Technology by 7.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Integrated Device Technology by 61.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,587,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 220,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDTI opened at $47.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.90. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $228.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Integrated Device Technology’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 5,000 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 775,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,137,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Shepard sold 3,000 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,017.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $2,769,580. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

IDTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Integrated Device Technology to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Integrated Device Technology from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Integrated Device Technology from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.54.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

