Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) CEO Sells 18,805 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $2,274,276.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,547,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.55. The company had a trading volume of 499,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $122.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 26.58%. analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 174,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.62.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

