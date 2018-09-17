Insider Selling: PUF Ventures Inc (PUF) Director Sells $22,750.00 in Stock

PUF Ventures Inc (CNSX:PUF) Director Jerry Habuda sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $22,750.00.

CNSX PUF opened at $1.01 on Monday. PUF Ventures Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.

About PUF Ventures

Puf Ventures Inc, formerly Chlormet Technologies, Inc, is an exploration-stage company. The Company owns interests in AAA Heidelberg Inc, which is in the process of applying for a marihuana for medical purposes regulations (MMPR) license. It operates in four segments: the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets; the medical marijuana industry through the purchase of an interest in a private Ontario company that is in the process of applying for a MMPR license; the sale of e-cigarettes, and acquiring rental property in the State of Washington.

