Insider Selling: Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) VP Sells $110,750.00 in Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) VP Daniel M. Bendheim sold 2,500 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $110,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $110,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PAHC stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $54.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.27 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

PAHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 7.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 16.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 18.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

