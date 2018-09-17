Insider Selling: Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) VP Sells $110,750.00 in Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) VP Daniel M. Bendheim sold 2,500 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $110,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $110,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
PAHC stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $54.62.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.27 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
PAHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 7.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 16.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 18.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
Read More: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.