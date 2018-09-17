Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) CEO Sells 99,953 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 99,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $12,659,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,873 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $8,296,045.62.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $126.49. The company had a trading volume of 35,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.55. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $82.86 and a one year high of $129.20.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Northcoast Research set a $128.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,257 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

