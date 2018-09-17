Insider Selling: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) CEO Sells 49,060 Shares of Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 49,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $263,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,357,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,660,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $7.00.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.95% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on INO shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.
