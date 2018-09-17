Insider Selling: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) CEO Sells 49,060 Shares of Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 49,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $263,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,357,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,660,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.95% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 77,277 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 270,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,375,000. 31.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INO shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

