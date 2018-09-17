Insider Selling: Hortonworks Inc (HDP) CEO Sells $2,652,468.00 in Stock

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 109,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $2,652,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,184 shares in the company, valued at $28,933,859.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Hortonworks stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.51. Hortonworks Inc has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $26.22.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $86.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 million. equities analysts anticipate that Hortonworks Inc will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Hortonworks to $32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hortonworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Hortonworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hortonworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Hortonworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hortonworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

