Insider Selling: Hortonworks Inc (HDP) CEO Sells $2,652,468.00 in Stock

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 109,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $2,652,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,184 shares in the company, valued at $28,933,859.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Hortonworks stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.51. Hortonworks Inc has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $26.22.
Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $86.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 million. equities analysts anticipate that Hortonworks Inc will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hortonworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Hortonworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hortonworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Hortonworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hortonworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hortonworks
Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.
