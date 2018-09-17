Insider Selling: Harris Co. (HRS) Insider Sells $4,283,430.80 in Stock

Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 26,311 shares of Harris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $4,283,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Harris stock opened at $164.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Harris Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.75 and a fifty-two week high of $170.54.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Harris had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Harris Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is an increase from Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Harris’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRS shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Harris to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Harris from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Harris in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harris by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,822,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,584,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Harris by 86.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 852,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,480,000 after acquiring an additional 394,079 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Harris by 14.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,918,000 after acquiring an additional 377,269 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Harris by 28.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,165,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,521,000 after acquiring an additional 256,780 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Harris by 146.6% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 366,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 218,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

