Insider Selling: Harris Co. (HRS) Insider Sells $4,283,430.80 in Stock

Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 26,311 shares of Harris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $4,283,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Harris stock opened at $164.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Harris Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.75 and a fifty-two week high of $170.54.
Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Harris had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Harris Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRS shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Harris to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Harris from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Harris in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harris by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,822,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,584,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Harris by 86.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 852,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,480,000 after acquiring an additional 394,079 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Harris by 14.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,918,000 after acquiring an additional 377,269 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Harris by 28.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,165,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,521,000 after acquiring an additional 256,780 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Harris by 146.6% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 366,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 218,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.
About Harris
Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.
