Insider Selling: Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) COO Sells 2,268 Shares of Stock

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) COO Stephen V. Festa sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $106,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,634 shares in the company, valued at $875,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EIG traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,914. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.38. Employers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $204.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.79 million. equities research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Employers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 8.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 54,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Employers by 30.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Employers by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,594,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,942,000 after buying an additional 89,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 52.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 42,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Employers in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

