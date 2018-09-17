Insider Selling: Altice USA Inc (ATUS) SVP Sells $712,162.98 in Stock

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) SVP Victoria Mink sold 37,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $712,162.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ATUS opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Altice USA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

