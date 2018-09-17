Insider Buying: Zenyatta Ventures Ltd (ZEN) Director Purchases 33,000 Shares of Stock

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd (CVE:ZEN) Director Donald Stephen Bubar bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$17,160.00.

CVE:ZEN opened at C$0.51 on Monday. Zenyatta Ventures Ltd has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$0.99.

Get Zenyatta Ventures alerts:

Zenyatta Ventures (CVE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Zenyatta Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenyatta Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.