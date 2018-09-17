Insider Buying: Solo Oil PLC (SOLO) Insider Purchases £88,888.88 in Stock

Solo Oil PLC (LON:SOLO) insider Alastair Ferguson purchased 4,444,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £88,888.88 ($115,785.96).

LON SOLO opened at GBX 2.33 ($0.03) on Monday. Solo Oil PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 12.40 ($0.16).

Get Solo Oil alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Solo Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

Solo Oil Plc, an oil and gas investment company, acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the Americas, Europe, or Africa. It holds a 7.55% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; a 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; and a 10% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.