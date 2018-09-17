Insider Buying: ECN Capital Corp (ECN) Director Acquires 210,777 Shares of Stock

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 210,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$800,952.60.

Steven Kenneth Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 30th, Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 118,700 shares of ECN Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.81 per share, with a total value of C$452,247.00.

On Tuesday, August 28th, Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 15,000 shares of ECN Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$57,300.00.

Shares of TSE ECN traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.87. 578,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,632. ECN Capital Corp has a 1 year low of C$3.31 and a 1 year high of C$4.40.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$79.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.90 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.60 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.07.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp., an independent financial services company, originates, co-invests in, and manages asset-based financing and related service programs. The company operates through four segments: Home Improvement Finance, Manufactured Housing Finance, Rail Finance, and Aviation Finance. The Home Improvement Finance segment primarily provides prime and super-prime retail installment contracts to finance home improvement projects in the U.S.

