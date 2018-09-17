Inseego (INSG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

INSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Inseego from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of INSG opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Inseego has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.44 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 525.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 262,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 220,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 21.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,469 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management.

