Inseego (INSG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Inseego from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.07. Inseego has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.28.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.44 million. analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,469 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 21.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 525.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 262,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 220,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management.

