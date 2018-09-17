Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) to announce $2.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.10 million to $35.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $4.20 million to $29.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 252.95%. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million.

Several research firms recently commented on INO. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 21st. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,562. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $493.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 49,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $263,452.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,357,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,660,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $228,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.