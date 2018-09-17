Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT) Trading Up 7.7%

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) shares were up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 540,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 455,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INNT shares. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,098.06% and a negative net margin of 166.63%. equities research analysts predict that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INNT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT)

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease.

