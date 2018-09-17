InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,649 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in InnerWorkings were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in InnerWorkings by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,626,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,870,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in InnerWorkings by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,513,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 375,557 shares during the period. HCSF Management LLC increased its position in InnerWorkings by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 1,571,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 315,047 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 52,799 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 770,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 46,774 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INWK opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $410.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). InnerWorkings had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $281.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.22 million. sell-side analysts forecast that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Stoddart acquired 6,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $52,516.49. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at $658,684.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on INWK shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InnerWorkings in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

