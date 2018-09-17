Ingredion Inc (INGR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Ingredion has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.90. The company had a trading volume of 722,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, July 13th. Vertical Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.60.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

