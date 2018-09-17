Infosys Ltd (INFY) Shares Sold by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Infosys were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 269.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Infosys by 70.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY opened at $10.32 on Monday. Infosys Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Infosys from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Infosys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.24.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.