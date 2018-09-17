Infinity Property and Casualty (IPCC) & 1347 Property Insurance (PIH) Critical Review

Infinity Property and Casualty (NASDAQ: PIH) and 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Property and Casualty and 1347 Property Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Property and Casualty 3.58% 9.22% 2.65% 1347 Property Insurance 2.51% 3.68% 1.37%

91.2% of Infinity Property and Casualty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Infinity Property and Casualty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infinity Property and Casualty and 1347 Property Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Property and Casualty $1.52 billion 1.03 $45.38 million $4.89 29.20 1347 Property Insurance $38.15 million 0.98 $290,000.00 $0.13 48.08

Infinity Property and Casualty has higher revenue and earnings than 1347 Property Insurance. Infinity Property and Casualty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1347 Property Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Infinity Property and Casualty and 1347 Property Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Property and Casualty 0 1 0 0 2.00 1347 Property Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Infinity Property and Casualty currently has a consensus price target of $121.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.27%. 1347 Property Insurance has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.00%. Given 1347 Property Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1347 Property Insurance is more favorable than Infinity Property and Casualty.

Dividends

Infinity Property and Casualty pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. 1347 Property Insurance does not pay a dividend. Infinity Property and Casualty pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Infinity Property and Casualty has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Infinity Property and Casualty has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1347 Property Insurance has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infinity Property and Casualty beats 1347 Property Insurance on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinity Property and Casualty

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal auto insurance products in the United States. The company offers nonstandard, commercial, and classic collector auto insurance products. It also provides reinsurance products and services. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers. Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in March 2014. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

