Independent Oil & Gas (IOG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. VSA Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Get Independent Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of LON IOG opened at GBX 31.65 ($0.41) on Friday. Independent Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27.89 ($0.36).

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.