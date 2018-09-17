ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $20,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICUI shares. TheStreet raised shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $337.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $282.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.36. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $179.90 and a 1 year high of $321.70.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $360.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.60 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alison D. Burcar sold 77,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $23,322,554.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pfizer Inc sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.35, for a total transaction of $199,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 822,147 shares of company stock worth $235,560,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

