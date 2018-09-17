Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,032 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 878,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 41,152 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 94,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 127,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $311.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

